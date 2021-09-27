European Antibiotics Market to Generate $13,529.8 Million by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Antibiotics are chemical compounds of natural or semi-synthetic or synthetic origin. They inhibit the growth of bacteria and protozoans.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "European Antibiotics Market by Drug Class, Drug Origin, Spectrum of Activity and Route of Administration: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027,"
The European antibiotics market size was valued at $11,561million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,529million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Antibiotics are chemical compounds of natural or semi-synthetic or synthetic origin. They inhibit the growth of bacteria and protozoans. The antibiotics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials, further supplements the European antibioticsmarket growth.
Europe has been massively hit by COVID-19 outbreak affecting many of its countries on a large scale. Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and France along with other European countries are witnessing rise in number of COVID-19 cases every day. This pandemic is expected to present growth opportunities for European antibiotics in the future. It is imperative to be aware of the unreported amounts of antibiotics that have been administered in just a few months and a marked increase in antimicrobial resistance should therefore be expected.Information on antimicrobial treatments given to patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection is rareThe antibiotics used were cephalosporins, quinolones, carbapenems, tigecycline (against MRSA) and linezolid.Other antibiotic therapeutics proposed for the treatment of COVID-19 disease are azithromycin, quercetin, rapamycin and doxycycline. However, the combination of hydroxychloroquine (an analogue of chloroquine considered an old antimalarial drug) and azithromycin appeared to be even more effective in COVID-19 treatment.17 Azithromycin also inhibits the replication of other viruses, such as Zika and Ebola. Azithromycin, doxycycline and rapamycin are antibiotic drugs that inhibit protein synthesis and functionally reduce inflammation and viral replication.
By class, the European antibioticsmarket is segmented into beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. The beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment was the major revenue contributor in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period due to its spectrum of activity. These antibiotics are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics. A broad-spectrum antibiotic acts against both Gram-positive & Gram-negative bacteria and effective on the infections with multiple groups of bacteria. Thus, the demand for beta lactam &beta lactamase inhibitors antibiotics is high. On the other side, the demand for quinolones is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand of broad-spectrum bactericidal activity new generation quinolones, excellent oral bioavailability, good tissue penetration, and better safety & tolerability.
By drug origin, the market is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. The semisynthetic function presently dominates the European antibioticsmarket, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the semisynthetic antibiotics have improved coverage and effectiveness against a wide range of organisms. Also, the semisynthetic antibiotics can be administered either parenterally or orally as well as less costly to administer than other antibiotics in some cases. However, the synthetic segment is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising need of synthetic membrane-targeted antibiotics due to the antimicrobial resistance. The synthetic antibiotics have various advantages over existing antibiotics such as a broad spectrum of activity, no cross-resistance with the existing antibiotics, rapid bactericidal activity, and a low probability for developing resistance.
The key companies profiled in the report includeAbbott Laboratories, Abbvie (Allergan Plc.), Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc.,Viatris Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc.,and Sanofi.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
Byspectrum of activity, the broad-spectrum antibiotic segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the European antibioticsmarket, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 75.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Byroute of administration, the intravenous segment held more than half of the European antibioticsmarket share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Bydrug class, the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitorssegment occupied 55.7% share of the European antibiotics market in 2019.
