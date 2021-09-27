Xerafy Partners With NXP To Drive Automation and Digitization In Manufacturing With Upgraded MICRO RAIN RFID Tags
The upgraded Xerafy MICRO tags meet increased interest in the manufacturing industry with their new advanced features and NXP's latest RFID chip.SINGAPORE, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerafy, the global leader and innovator of Gen2 passive UHF RFID metal tags, today announced the launch of its updated MICRO series of on-metal tags designed to meet the challenges of automation and digitization in manufacturing. Beyond identification and tracking, Industrial RFID systems for manufacturing are moving toward automation, digitization, and data acquisition.
The company's flagship MICRO series offers tags that are all designed to provide a reusable tagging solution that works reliably in the harshest manufacturing conditions: High temperatures, shocks, chemicals, pressure, and water resistance.
With this upgrade, Xerafy adds advanced new features and customizable options to its high-performance Industrial RFID tagging platform: High temperatures up to 250C, IP68 ratings, market-leading read-range, rugged mounting with metal reinforcements for rivets and screws, ATEX certified versions, user memory version, metal backplate, case color optimized for barcodes and optical identifications.
Aside from the all-purpose MICRO Industrial tag, the series includes two specialized designs for use in paint shops (the silicon-free MICRO Paint Shop) and in medical autoclaves (the IP69K-rated MICRO Autoclavable).
Xerafy has built on its field experience of high-temperature RFID tags, with the MICRO series currently in use at manufacturing facilities all over the world: High-temperature production, automotive paint shops, work-in-process visibility, and so on.
Xerafy selected the NXP UCODE 8 IC chip for its sensitivity and overall performance, delivering the market-leading read-range required for Industrial RFID systems.
Tag samples of the MICRO series are available now from your Xerafy representatives, with orders shipping in October 2021.
