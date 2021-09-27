Photolithography Equipment Market top manufacturer , industry analysis , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028
Photolithography Equipment Market Size – USD 11.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.90 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key factor attributed to rapid market revenue growth includes rapid growth of the global semiconductor industry. Photolithography equipment is used to make geometric patterns to a semiconductor substrate/film. These patterns on a semiconductor substrate help in providing a path for electrical conductivity and in turn development of semiconductor devices.
The latest report, titled ‘Global Photolithography Equipment Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Photolithography Equipment Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The primary benefit of photolithography is in the offering of parallel process technique, which is essential for mass production. Additionally, photolithography is capable of controlling the precise shape and size of whole semiconductor substrate, along with transferring of pattern created through CAD (computer-aided design) software.
Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Photolithography Equipment Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Photolithography Equipment Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints.
Some Key Highlights From Report
In April 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of semiconductor cleaning and mask repair units of RAVE LLC, which is a company engaged in providing equipment for laser photomask repair.
EUV photolithography equipment provides considerable advantages in simplifying fabrication process by decreasing mask counts and permitting more 2D designs to be printed. A significant breakthrough associated with EUV photolithography equipment is the creation of very thin markings. In addition, EUV photolithography process enables production of cheaper, faster, more powerful, and energy-efficient chips. EUV photolithography equipment is preferred for hi-tech componentry necessary for developing Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, along with Artificial Intelligence.
Excimer lasers provide an exceptional combination of UV wavelength output in combination with high pulse energy. High pulse energy and rapid repetition rate of excimer lasers allows high process throughput and decreases the total time required to produce a single semiconductor wafer.
Top key vendors in Photolithography Equipment Market include are:
Key players in the market include Nikon Corporation, SUSS Microtec SE, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Neutronix Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., and Eulitha AG.
Global Photolithography Equipment Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Photolithography Equipment Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Emergen Research has segmented the global photolithography equipment market on the basis of type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
EUV
I-Line
DUV
ArFi
ArF
KrF
Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Mercury Lamps
Fluorine Lasers
Excimer Lasers
Laser-Produced Plasma
Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
370 nm-270 nm
270 nm-70 nm
70 nm- 1 nm
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)
Foundries
Regional Analysis:
The global Photolithography Equipment Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Photolithography Equipment Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Photolithography Equipment Market with their winning strategies?
Which the Photolithography Equipment Market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Photolithography Equipment Market across different regions?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Photolithography Equipment Market worldwide?
What are the future opportunities in the the Photolithography Equipment Market ?
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the the Photolithography Equipment Market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
