Micro Displays Market top key companies , industry analysis , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Micro Displays Market Size – USD 711.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.Increase in demand for thin and more advanced and efficient displays consisting of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials is a key factor driving global micro displays market revenue growth. Micro displays have excellent quality, high resolution, low power consumption, and are of compact size. These advantages make these products ideal for usage in consumer electronics, military & defense equipment and devices, and in healthcare devices and equipment.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Micro Displays Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Micro Displays Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Rise in popularity of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and development of ultra-high definition microdisplay screens is driving growth of the market to a major extent. Increase in popularity of extended reality and development of VR glasses, which use highly advanced micro displays to provide wearers an enhanced view, will propel adoption of micro displays in wearable devices going ahead.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/629

Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Micro Displays Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Micro Displays Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Micro Displays Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2021, eMagin Corporation, which is a manufacturer of active matrix OLED micro displays used in commercial and military AR/VR devices, announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to provide its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to customers of eMagin. Under this arrangement, customers have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED micro displays coupled with compact drive boards, thus streamlining its prototyping efforts.

Head-up display is installed in the dashboard of vehicles to display important information and data without diverting the driver’s attention or view away from the road. Head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation, but has since shifted to personal cars and other automotive and non-automotive applications. The use of microdisplay technology allows for manufacture of more compact high-resolution head-up displays.

Organic light-emitting diode is replacing LCD. OLED displays have smaller screen, generally less than 2 inches in diagonal. OLED micro displays have near-to-eye and projection features and find application in augmented and virtual reality, mobile, cameras, personal electronics, and full-color projections, among others.

Top key vendors in Micro Displays Market include are:

Key players in the market include Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.

To know more about the Micro Displays Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-displays-market

Global Micro Displays Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Micro Displays Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro displays market on the basis of product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region:

Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Regional Analysis:

The global Micro Displays Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Micro Displays Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/629

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Micro Displays Market with their winning strategies?

Which the Micro Displays Market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Micro Displays Market across different regions?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Micro Displays Market worldwide?

What are the future opportunities in the the Micro Displays Market ?

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the the Micro Displays Market for the forecast period 2020-2027?

Why Choose Emergen Research?

Strong Industry Focus

Extensive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Value Chain Analysis

Potential Market Opportunities

Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Displays Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Micro Displays Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging adoption of HMD in different industries

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for micro displays used in wearable devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Micro Displays Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

5.1.1.1. Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.1.1.1.1. AR HMD

5.1.1.1.2. VR HMD

5.1.1.2. Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

5.1.2. Head-Up Display (HUD)

5.1.3. Projectors

5.1.3.1. Pico Projector

5.1.3.2. Data Projector

5.1.4. Others

5.1.4.1. Rifle Scopes

5.1.4.2. Medical Equipment Monocular

5.1.4.3. Binocular Systems

5.1.4.4. Thermal Imaging Glasses

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



