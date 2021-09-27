Micro Displays Market top key companies , industry analysis , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028
Micro Displays Market Size – USD 711.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.2%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.Increase in demand for thin and more advanced and efficient displays consisting of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials is a key factor driving global micro displays market revenue growth. Micro displays have excellent quality, high resolution, low power consumption, and are of compact size. These advantages make these products ideal for usage in consumer electronics, military & defense equipment and devices, and in healthcare devices and equipment.
The latest report, titled ‘Global Micro Displays Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Micro Displays Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Rise in popularity of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and development of ultra-high definition microdisplay screens is driving growth of the market to a major extent. Increase in popularity of extended reality and development of VR glasses, which use highly advanced micro displays to provide wearers an enhanced view, will propel adoption of micro displays in wearable devices going ahead.
Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/629
Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Micro Displays Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Micro Displays Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Micro Displays Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In February 2021, eMagin Corporation, which is a manufacturer of active matrix OLED micro displays used in commercial and military AR/VR devices, announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to provide its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to customers of eMagin. Under this arrangement, customers have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED micro displays coupled with compact drive boards, thus streamlining its prototyping efforts.
Head-up display is installed in the dashboard of vehicles to display important information and data without diverting the driver’s attention or view away from the road. Head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation, but has since shifted to personal cars and other automotive and non-automotive applications. The use of microdisplay technology allows for manufacture of more compact high-resolution head-up displays.
Organic light-emitting diode is replacing LCD. OLED displays have smaller screen, generally less than 2 inches in diagonal. OLED micro displays have near-to-eye and projection features and find application in augmented and virtual reality, mobile, cameras, personal electronics, and full-color projections, among others.
Top key vendors in Micro Displays Market include are:
Key players in the market include Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.
To know more about the Micro Displays Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-displays-market
Global Micro Displays Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Micro Displays Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Emergen Research has segmented the global micro displays market on the basis of product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region:
Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices
Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
AR HMD
VR HMD
Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Projectors
Pico Projector
Data Projector
Others
Rifle Scopes
Medical Equipment Monocular
Binocular Systems
Thermal Imaging Glasses
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Regional Analysis:
The global Micro Displays Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Micro Displays Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/629
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Micro Displays Market with their winning strategies?
Which the Micro Displays Market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Micro Displays Market across different regions?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Micro Displays Market worldwide?
What are the future opportunities in the the Micro Displays Market ?
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the the Micro Displays Market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Micro Displays Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Micro Displays Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Surging adoption of HMD in different industries
4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for micro displays used in wearable devices
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Micro Displays Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
5.1.1. Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices
5.1.1.1. Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
5.1.1.1.1. AR HMD
5.1.1.1.2. VR HMD
5.1.1.2. Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera
5.1.2. Head-Up Display (HUD)
5.1.3. Projectors
5.1.3.1. Pico Projector
5.1.3.2. Data Projector
5.1.4. Others
5.1.4.1. Rifle Scopes
5.1.4.2. Medical Equipment Monocular
5.1.4.3. Binocular Systems
5.1.4.4. Thermal Imaging Glasses
Explore more reports about emergen research:
ground defense system market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ground-defense-system-market
3d printing software and services market::https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market
free space optics communication technology market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market
free space optics communication technology market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market
military robots market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn