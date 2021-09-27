Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market top key companies, industry analysis, Growth, Forecast by 2028
Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration.
The latest report, titled 'Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market ', published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027
The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.
Some Key Findings From the Report:
In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.
Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to major prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution, rapid industrialization, and government initiatives for commercialization and development of AQMS in countries in the region.
Top key vendors in Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market include are:
Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.
Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Indoor Monitors
Fixed
Portable
Outdoor Monitors
Fixed
Portable
AQM Stations
Dust & Particulate
Wearables
Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Continuous Monitoring
Passive Monitoring
Intermittent Monitoring
Manual Monitoring
Stack Monitoring
Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Physical Pollutants
Chemical Pollutant
Biological Pollutants
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential and Commercial Industry
Government Agencies and Academic Institutions
Petrochemical Industry
Power Generation Plants
Pharmaceutical Industry
Smart City Authority
Others
Regional Analysis:
The global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market with their winning strategies?
Which the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market across different regions?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market worldwide?
What are the future opportunities in the the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market ?
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of green-building technologies
4.2.2.2. Rising public concern regarding environment conservation.
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Technical limitations of AQM products
4.2.3.2. High cost of air quality monitoring devices.
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028
5.1.1. Indoor Monitors
5.1.2. Outdoor Monitors
5.1.3. Wearable Monitors
Chapter 6. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Sampling Method Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Sampling Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028
6.1.1. Continuous Monitoring
6.1.2. Passive Monitoring
6.1.3. Intermittent Monitoring
6.1.4. Manual Monitoring
6.1.5. Stack Monitoring
Chapter 7. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Pollutant Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Pollutant Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028
7.1.1. Physical Pollutants
7.1.2. Chemical Pollutant
7.1.3. Biological Pollutants
