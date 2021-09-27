Temperature Monitoring Systems Market industry analysis , top key players , Overview industry analysis,Forecast by 2028
Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size – USD 4.66 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global temperature monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 6.23 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing adoption of temperature monitoring systems across a wide range of end-use sectors, technological advancements in temperature monitoring technology, rising investment for technological research activities, and growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices.
The latest report, titled ‘Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.
Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Temperature Monitoring Systems Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Some Key Findings From the Report:
In May 2020, Zook introduced a medical-grade thermometer named Infra Temp. This device offers contactless temperature recording of a patient in less than one second.
Non-contact-based temperature monitoring system segment revenue is expected to register a 3.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing requirement for continuous temperature measurement during manufacturing or research and development activity in various application sectors.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in e-commerce and industrial sectors, and increasing number of healthcare facilities.
Top key vendors in Temperature Monitoring Systems Market include are:
Key players operating in the market are 3M, Abb Ltd., Deltatrack, Emerson Electric, Fluke Corporation, Honeywell, Monnit Corporation, Omega Engineering, Rees Scientific, and SensoScientific, Inc.
Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Temperature Monitoring Systems Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Temperature Monitoring Systems Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global temperature monitoring systems market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems
Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems
Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems
Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels
Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System
Thermal Imagers
Pyrometers & IR Thermometers
Fiber Optic Thermometers
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Analog
Digital
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Greenhouse
Cold Storage
Hospital Room and Patient Monitoring
Laboratory Temperature
Manufacturing Area
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Healthcare and Life Science Facilities
Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturers
Energy and Power Generation Companies
Food and Beverage Product Manufacturers
Others
Regional Analysis:
The global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
