Digital Textile Printing Market Innovations, Key Industry Insights And Opportunities By 2027
While textile printing has a proliferating demand in the automotive, fashion and paper industry. To grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the digital textile printing market is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key segments, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive scenario.
“The global digital textile printing market is heading towards an expansion phase. This is mainly attributed to a significant surge in demand for polyester, silk clothing with customized printing design. While textile printing has a proliferating demand in the automotive, fashion and paper industry. Shifting fashion trend towards high quality digital printed with wide range of colour and design flexibility, and increase in disposable income has resulted in an increase in the use of digital textile printing for mining activities. The presence of large textile fabric manufacturers and major textile companies has positioned Europe as a lucrative region for the global digital textile printing market growth”
According to the report, the market across Europe held the major share, generating more than one-third of the total market. This is due to huge demand for digital textile printing from large number of manufacturers. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the market across North America and LAMEA.
The global digital textile printing market is analyzed across ink type, substrate, and application.
Based on ink type, the sublimation segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027, due to the increasing demand for dye-sublimation and customized printing services. The pigments segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027. Surge in penetration of pigments in fashion and sportswear due to their high durability and color stability drives the segment growth.
Based on application, the display & others segment accounted for more than half of the total market share and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. This is due to the shifting trend toward the application of eco-friendly inks in electronic circuits. At the same time, the household segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. Superior flexibility of digital textile printing in terms of color and design fuels the growth of the segment.
The global digital textile printing market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as Ags Transact Technologies Limited, Dickson Coatings, Am Printex Solutions, Hollander B.V, DazianLlc, MehlerTexnologiesGmbh, Huntsman Corporation, Digitex India Inc., Fisher Textilesinc., and China Dyeing Holdings Ltd.
