Luminaire and Lighting Control Market to reach $130.56 billion by 2030 | Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton Corp
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product (Luminaire and Lighting Control), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Light (LED, Halogen, Fluorescent, HID, and Others), Technology (Wired and Wireless), and Application (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global luminaire and lighting control market size is expected to reach $130.56 billion by 2030 from $72.72 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.44% from 2021 to 2030.
Market Scenario
The report delineates a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market from 2021 to 2030 to help the stakeholders apprehend the real industry landscape. The report involves the provincial analysis of the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market. All the information pertaining to the industry growth are obtained from highly reliable sources and are meticulously examined as well as affirmed by the leading market players.
Research Methodology
The research methodology of the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market takes in extensive primary and secondary research. The primary study encompasses an in-depth evaluation of an array of driving forces, whereas, the secondary research involves a significant overview of the products & services. Furthermore, a lot of relevant and government sites, press releases, and industry journals have been thoroughly probed to call forth high-value industry insights.
At the same time, it is very much important to comprehend to the overall value chain to attain a deep understanding of the industry. To pull off this aspect, Allied Market Research accumulates data from the top officials in the industry. Simultaneously, technical data is also collected from the intellectual property standpoint, while technical trends are obtained through detailed assessments, technical meetings, and trade communiqués & reports. This study portrays an informative depiction of the global market along with the current drifts and future assessments to prop up the investment pockets.
COVID-19 scenario analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted global economies, resulting in workforce & travel restrictions, supply chain & production disruptions, and reduced demand & spending across many sectors. Sudden decline in infrastructure development and installation projects is expected to hamper the market growth for residential, commercial, and industrial verticals. The luminaire and lighting controls market size witnessed dip in its growth rate, owing to delayed construction projects, which led to a substantial impact. However, the demand from the medical industry accelerated during the pandemic.
The global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of major market players such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (Georgia), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), OSRAM AG (Germany), Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Dialight (UK), Legrand S.A. (France), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (U.S.), and Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.)
Furthermore, prominent strategies such as product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and others are adopted by leading players to strengthen their business reach and position in the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market.
Key Benefits for Luminaire and Lighting Control Market:
• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall Luminaire and Lighting Control Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The Luminaire and Lighting Control Market report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market.
• The report includes the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market share of key vendors and Luminaire and Lighting Control Market trends.
