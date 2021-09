The following is a statement from Attorney General Sean D. Reyes on the Arlington National Cemetary Service for Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, killed in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021:

“Solemn and Sacred experience at Arlington National Cemetery laying to rest U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, son of my friends Darin and Kelly.

Honored to be invited to join the family at graveside. May the peace Taylor fought so hard to protect now rest upon his soul eternally.”

