Mulcher Attachment Equipment Market Worth $806.5 Million by 2030

The rise in residential and commercial construction buildings in countries such as India and Brazil has led to rise in demand for mulcher attachment equipment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mulcher attachment products have features such as high torque, high speed, less maintenance, low noise level, and better torque to weight ratio. This mulching machine is used in various applications such as construction, land clearing, and vegetation applications. Such instances drive growth of the mulcher attachment equipment.

The global mulcher attachment equipment market size was $0.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $0.80 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in demand for food on account of rapid rise in population has generated the need for converting lands into cultivate lands, which is expected propel demand for mulching machines, which fuels growth of the mulcher attachment equipment. In addition, rise in demand for mulching equipment for wildlife conservation for maintaining animal habitat, which in turn, increases demand for mulcher attachment equipment to maintain vegetation and landscaping, drives the global mulcher attachment equipment market growth.

Various manufacturers in the global mulcher attachment equipment had to shut down their businesses activities, COVID-19 lockdowns initiated in countries such as the UAE, India, and Brazil. This break has directly impacted sales of mulcher attachment equipment manufacturing companies globally.

Key Market Players

Bandit Industries Inc
Caterpillar Inc
Alamo Group Inc
Deere & Company
CNH Industrial N.V.
Fecon LLC
Lamtrac Global Inc
FAE Group S.p.A
Tigercat International Inc
Ventura Group Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Excavators
Skid Steer Loaders
Others

By Capacity

Light-duty
Medium-duty
Heavy-duty

By Application

Construction
Agriculture
Forestry
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

