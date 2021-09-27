Air scrubber Market Anticipated to Reach $4,306.4 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Air Scrubber Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An air scrubber eliminates air pollution, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), surface pollutants, pet dander, smells, and dust. The air scrubber continually creates negative ions as air passes through the ducting system. Those negative ions are dispatched to locate and return contaminants floating in air that are too tiny to be caught by a standard air filter.The global air scrubber market size was valued at $1,883.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,306.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

To strengthen their market position, competitors in the air scrubber market use strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives. For instance, in June 2020, Daikin Industries, Ltd. and WASSHA Inc., have recently formed Baridi Inc. to operate an air conditioner subscription business. Daikin Industries and WASSHA have partnered to take use of Daikin's air conditioners, which are recognized for their high durability, efficiency, and minimal environmental effect as well as the company's capacity to develop service networks.

Key Market Players
Advanced Air Technologies Inc.
Amaircare Corporation
Camfil AB
Croll Reynolds, Inc.
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Novatek Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corporation
SPX Corporation
Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air scrubber market trends and dynamics.
In-depth emerging air scrubber market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the emerging air scrubber market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global emerging air scrubber market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Dry
Wet

By Filter Type
HEPA filter
Activated carbon filter
Dehumidifier filter
Others

By End-user Industry
Food & beverage
Metal processing
Agriculture
Construction
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA