Laminating Adhesives Market To Reach $5.14 billion by 2027, Globally Growing at a CAGR 8.9% : Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Laminating Adhesives Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Laminating Adhesives market accounted for $2.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand from the packaged food industry and rising demand for customer-friendly packaging are driving the market growth. However, the performance limitations of water-based adhesives may restrain the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for flexible packaging industry due to the requirement of lightweight, easy handling, less space-consuming, longer shelf life, easy transit, damage resistance, and better printability packaging will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. Laminating Adhesives are used for joining and gathering of various material surfaces. It is specially designed to append or fix two distinct surfaces together. The different chemical compositions of these adhesives include polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block, and ethylene-vinyl acetate. It is generally applicable in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and spillage control of liquids or gases. It has its application in different industrial and domestic uses. Some of the key players in Laminating Adhesives market include Dowdupont Inc., Vimasco Corporation, DIC Corporation, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Flint Group, 3M, Arkema (Bostik), and Coim Group.
Components Covered:
• Two-Component
• One Component
Resins Covered:
• Acrylic
• Polyester
• Polyurethane
• Other Resins
Types Covered:
• Dry Lamination
• Wet Lamination
Adhesive Types Covered:
• Synthetic and Natural Rubber
• Modified Polyolefin
• Ethylene
• Silicone
• Other Adhesive Types
Technologies Covered:
• Radiation Curable
• Solvent-Less
• Combination Radiation Curable
• Solvent-Based
• Hot Melt
• Reactive
• Water-Based
• Other Technologies
