Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of 12th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the 1000 block of 12th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife, snatched property from the victim, and then fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, 30 year-old Jessica Marie Burnett, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

