Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:08 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded property from the victim and the victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.