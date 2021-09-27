NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Burglary and Grand Larceny
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 at 6:01 pm
LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary and Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Patricia Dukette
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
VICTIM: Thomas Mohame
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 24, 2021 at approximately 6:01 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Vermont Route 7 in the Town of Leicester. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Patricia Dukette had entered a residence without permission and took a dog. The dog was returned to its owner, Thomas Mohame, on 09/26/21. Dukette was issued a citation into Addison Superior Criminal Court on October 25, 2021 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/25/2021
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.