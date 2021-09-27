Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Burglary and Grand Larceny

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 at 6:01 pm

LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary and Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Patricia Dukette                                                 

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Thomas Mohame

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 24, 2021 at approximately 6:01 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Vermont Route 7 in the Town of Leicester. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Patricia Dukette had entered a residence without permission and took a dog. The dog was returned to its owner, Thomas Mohame, on 09/26/21.  Dukette was issued a citation into Addison Superior Criminal Court on October 25, 2021 at 12:30 pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/25/2021          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

