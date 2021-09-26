Submit Release
Justice Clark to Lie In State At Tennessee Capitol; Funeral Arrangements Announced

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Connie Clark, who passed away on September 24 after a short battle with cancer, with lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol on Wednesday, September 29.  See related story on Justice Clark’s legacy, which includes public comments.

The family has announced the following arrangements:

  • Wednesday, September 29. Justice Clark will lie in state in the Old Supreme Court Chambers in the Tennessee State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 30.  Visitation will be at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin from 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, October 1. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin. The funeral will take place at the church at noon. The funeral is expected to be livestreamed from the church’s website. The burial will be private.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin.

