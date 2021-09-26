Vehicles of Interest Sought in an ATM Theft Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating vehicles of interest in reference to a ATM Theft offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest
At approximately 4:21 am, the suspects, used a vehicle to forcefully remove an ATM from inside of a structure. The suspects fled the scene in vehicles.
The vehicles of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these vehicles or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.