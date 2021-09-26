Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of D Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the 1600 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:22 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied. The suspect took the US currency then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2021, 25 year-old Raphael Loundermom, II, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

###