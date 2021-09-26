Submit Release
Clifton Man Arrested, Charged in Shooting Death of Deputy

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Clifton man in connection to the shooting death of a Hardin County Deputy.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating the on-duty homicide of a Hardin County deputy that occurred Saturday evening. Initial information indicates that just after 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Todd Alan Stricklin, who was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered Stricklin to drop the weapon, but he refused. As another Hardin County deputy approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him. The deputy was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.   

Stricklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the search. A few hours later, Stricklin was located and taken into custody by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

This morning, TBI Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Todd Stricklin (DOB 12/6/72), charging him one count of First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail before being transferred to the Chester County Jail.

