The Arts Empowerment Project Announces Its Second Annual Art Saves Virtual Auction

The Arts Empowerment Project (TAEP) announces its second annual, virtual auction with a theme of #ArtSaves, beginning October 2nd.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arts Empowerment Project (TAEP) announces its second annual, virtual auction with a theme of #ArtSaves, beginning October 2nd. During its first online event last year, the platform garnered over $25,000 in donations to the organization based solely on the dedication of committed artists, donors, sponsors and volunteers. This year, The Arts Empowerment Project proudly announces TD Bank as its Corporate Visionary Sponsor, and Heather and Jim Harper as Individual Visionary Sponsors for this year’s auction and fundraising campaign. Other sponsors include Amwins, Falfurrias Capital Partners, Gensler, Littler Mendelson, Moore & Van Allen, National Gypsum, Urban League of Central Carolinas, Zimmerman & McGinnis Foundation.

“Even during difficult times, TAEP benefited from our incredibly loyal advocates while witnessing a strong showing of those newly interested in what we do by infusing arts into our community,” shared Natalie Frazier Allen, Founder and CEO of TAEP. “Through the dedication of both our long-term donors as well as those recently interested in giving to the arts in Charlotte, TAEP has tremendous potential to sustain and build upon the proven programs available to our youth.”

The fundraising event supports programmatic work to offer transformational arts experiences that teach, nurture and inspire vulnerable youth and is known for its partnership with mission-minded organizations in Charlotte who are likewise committed to transforming the community in which at-risk children live and are nurtured.

The auction opens its virtual “doors” at 9:00 AM on October 2nd and hosts visitors and bidders through 9:00 PM on October 6th. For more details on the auction and how you can help support Charlotte’s most vulnerable youth through the healing power of art visit https://theartsempowermentproject.org/art-saves/.

For review of the wide array of auction items visit https://one.bidpal.net/taep2021/welcome.

About The Arts Empowerment Project:
The Arts Empowerment Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by Natalie Frazier Allen, an attorney and child advocate in Charlotte, NC and former Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit in Washington, D.C. The organization’s mission is to break the cycles of violence and trauma through arts opportunities that ignite change in vulnerable youth. Their programs help youth develop coping mechanisms when faced with adverse childhood experiences, including domestic violence, community violence, police violence, and the myriad of traumas impacting children and families living in poverty in underserved communities. In 2020, they provided over 100 hours of art experiences to over 500 youth in Mecklenburg County. For more information, visit www.theartsempowermentproject.org.

