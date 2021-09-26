Submit Release
News Search

There were 46 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,583 in the last 365 days.

School Air Purifier Experts from Camfil Explaining City M Air Purifier Video & Mid-Atlantic Schools Case Study

In schools, the City M air purifier offers the best solution to improve indoor air quality for several reasons

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air purifiers have become a hot ticket item due to the role of proper air filtration and ventilation in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. However, many of the products that have appeared in response to this demand don’t use actual HEPA filters, much less deliver the circulation necessary to protect you from airborne COVID-19 infected particles.

While actual HEPA filters should capture 99.995% of particles of the most penetrating particle size (MPPS) and be individually factory tested and certified, the term HEPA is largely unregulated, leading many manufacturers to falsely claim to use ‘true’ HEPA filters in their air cleaners or air purifiers.

Furthermore, lower-cost units can turn out to be significantly more expensive in the long run compared to their seemingly pricier counterparts.

In a new video, Camfil USA air purifier experts explain the factors beyond the initial purchase price that should be considered when choosing which air purifier unit to use, such as:

  • The unit’s operational efficiencies.
  • The certified particle capture efficiency of the HEPA air filters used in the unit.
  • The filter lifetime and frequency of replacement.
  • The air changes per hour (ACH) that the unit delivers.
  • The unit’s energy consumption.

Watch the full video City M Air Purifier Comparison Benefits for more information on choosing the right air cleaner to protect your lungs and reduce operational costs.

Camfil School AIr Purifier City M
Improving Air Quality in Classrooms at US Schools

Case Study – Camfil Introduces City M Air Purifiers to Mid-Atlantic Schools.

Camfil worked with a Mid-Atlantic school district to improve air quality in the district’s buildings. Camfil introduced the school district to the City M air purifier, an in-room air purification unit that uses HEPA filtration and is capable of moving 256 cubic feet of purified air per minute.

After almost 2000 measurements, it was determined that particle counts in all three size ranges were reduced significantly by the City M. Additionally, the City M units were able to deliver an average of two additional air changes per hour in the classrooms which is an improvement in ventilation rates.

Read Camfil case study in the local newspaper 

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page


Source: This press release about City M Air Purifier Comparison Benefits first appeared on Camfil.  


Attachment


Case Study – Camfil Introduces City M Air Purifiers to Mid-Atlantic Schools.

How This Sweden Based Air Filtration Company Camfil is Improving Air Quality in Classrooms at US Schools

You just read:

School Air Purifier Experts from Camfil Explaining City M Air Purifier Video & Mid-Atlantic Schools Case Study

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.