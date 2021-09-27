Watchout Announces That There Are Probablay More Germs On Your Phone Than Photos Inside

Watchout SmartCover phone case SMARTCOVER CROWDFUNDING STARTING Smartcover phone case WATCHOUT KIDS BANDS WATCHOUT WAND

WATCHOUT says there are likely 38 times as many germs on your mobile phone as there are photos saved inside

There are likely 38 times as many germs on your mobile phone as there are photos saved inside” — Allan Klepfisz

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its global information campaign, WATCHOUT (www.watchout.group) is pleased to announce the world’s first phone and tablet cover that automatically sanitizes your screen. In tandem with the launch, WATCHOUT is alerting the public that the germs on their device screens might exceed the number of photographs they have stored on their phones.

A State Food Safety report suggests that the average person’s smartphone could be housing up to 25,127 germs per square inch. According to research cited by Time Magazine, phones are ten times dirtier than most toilet seats. Unlike toilet seats, which tend to get cleaned regularly, disinfecting one’s mobile phone is often not at the top of the priority list. As a result of coming into contact with multiple surfaces, hands, and being left out of the everyday cleaning routine, smartphones are a breeding ground for thousands of sickness-causing germs to flourish.

Passionate about stopping the spread of illness-causing germs, WATCHOUT CEO Allan Klepfisz says, “We take lots of photos and videos with our phones. An average of 630 photos and 24 videos are housed on our phones per year. Although that is a big number, it’s dwarfed by the number of germs on an average mobile phone -- over 25,000.”

Cleaning one’s phone with conventional disinfectant is tedious, and opinions differ on the true effectiveness of alcohol-based cleaners that claim to kill 99.99 percent of germs. The most effective way to kill bacteria and viruses, according to the National Academies, is UVC, which has been shown to quickly inactivate the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The pandemic may be waning, but it is far from over, and not using effective methods of cleaning your phone’s screen can put you at risk of picking up illnesses such as the flu, the common cold, or even the coronavirus.

In hopes that more people will be proactive about taking better care of their health, the company suggests investing in their newly launched germicidal phone cover.

“Up until now there has been no automatic way of cleaning your phone, but with WATCHOUT’s SmartCover, for the first time you can,” explains Klepfisz.

SmartCover by WATCHOUT Group is the ultimate phone case with a powerful LED UV-C light that keeps screens clean and safe from damage. Every time the cover is closed, it automatically lights up and sanitizes the entire phone screen. The light can also be manually activated to shine on and sanitize any other surface. In addition, the SmartCover also contains a 4000maH battery, which keeps the phone charged all day.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus and to stay safe from sickness-inducing germs, WATCHOUT Group urges the public to be proactive by taking the necessary precautions to keep their phones germ-free.

About WATCHOUT

WATCHOUT produces innovative, patent-pending products to protect us in these challenging times.

Our WATCHOUT KIDS BANDs make it easier and much more fun for kids to sanitize their hands whenever and wherever they need to. Children cannot receive vaccinations to date and for them masks and clean hands are the best protection.

For adults, our WATCHOUT BANDS offer the ultimate convenience for people on the go.

Our WATCHOUT SMARTCOVER is the worlds’ first phone and tablet cover that automatically sanitizes your screen with powerful UVC LEDs when you close it. It can also be used to sanitize other objects, is powered by a battery that can recharge your phone, and on the outside, it features an antimicrobial that will kill viruses and bacteria.

And our WATCHOUT WAND is the worlds’ first combined UVC light and fine mist atomizer to clean any type of surface including many that can’t easily be wiped.

WATCHOUT is dedicated to creating unique, cutting-edge products for the challenges of a new world.

