USTVNOW360 To Livestream U.S. Army IMCOM European Boxing Championship
Don't miss the rumble at USAG Stuttgart: 2021 US Army IMCOM Europe Boxing Championship Who will win? It's back! Watch LIVE only on USTVNow360UNITED STATES, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (US Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany) USTVNow360.com announces that all matches of the US Army IMCOM European Boxing Championship will be streamed live on its platform.
Boxing fans and military personnel worldwide can easily log in to USTVNow360.com to watch every jaw crushing match of this exciting annual boxing championship. The exclusive livestreamed event will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 6pm CEST (GMT+2), with Boxing Championship Matinee starting at 2pm CEST.
As the main event of USAG Stuttgart's popular annual Oktoberfest celebration, this boxing championship headlines the 3-day 2021 Swabian-American Biergarten tradition at Panzer Kaserne Parade Field and surrounding areas.
Slated for this 3-day family event is the annual Dirndl Dash Fun Run, Indoor Biergarten Tent with live band and stage entertainment, traditional German food, lederhosen sales, the 2pm US Army Europe Boxing Championship Matinee, the 6pm Main US Army IMCOM Europe Boxing Championship Event, plus a full Sunday Fun Day with kids' obstacle course, bounce house, and jumbo funhouse.
To catch all the knockout boxing action, boxing fans can log in to USTVNow360.com to watch every exciting moment, live in crystal-clear HD.
For more information about this exclusive livestream, go to USTVNow360.com.
