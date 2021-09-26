Rental Cars UAE Has Added 100 New Kia Pegas 2022 and 50 Nissan Xterra to its Fleet

Rent a Car in Dubai

It is therefore not a surprise that Rental Cars UAE is taking the initiative to prepare ahead of time to accommodate clients looking for rental cars.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Cars UAE recently added 100 new Kia Pegas 2022 to its fleet to be rented exclusively to its esteemed clients. According to CNN, over 16 million tourists would be visiting Dubai in 2021 and early 2022, making the city of one the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

With the growing need for larger vehicles that can accommodate more passengers and luggage, the Kia Pegas 2022 and Nissan Xterra seem to fit the perfect description of what the audience needs. The Pegas is undoubtedly a sedan with unique SUV credentials, making it a top consideration for people looking for a compact but spacious luxury ride.

The ride is more of a premium option compared to its rivals. Featuring a rear-view camera with park distance control, Android Auto functionality, and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch infotainment with Bluetooth, a 6-speaker system, automatic headlight activation, and electrically adjustable side mirrors, the Kia Pegas 2022 holds its place among the competition. Nissan Xterra also comes with amazing features and power that distinguish it from the competition.

Kia Pegas 2022 Poised to Attract Rental Cars UAE Customers

Power is one of the most important features that clients look out for when renting a car and the Kia Pegas 2022 has everything and more. Its 4-cylinder 1.4-liter petrol engine boasts 69kW and 132Nm providing an exceptional driving experience. In terms of its exterior, the Pegas 2022 features a minimalistic exterior but this does not detract from its beauty or power.

The leather-trimmed, 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel with cruise control and the red and white-colored instrument cluster dials all add to the simplicity and beauty of the ride. The whole ensemble undoubtedly makes the interior super clean and cute. The spacious interior makes it a practical choice for young families looking for a ride with the latest technologies without compromising on space and comfort.

Stylish Exterior with a Touch of Class for the Discerning Driver

The Kia Pegas 2022 and Nissan Xterra offer riders an exclusively unique and stylish design, thanks to their well-sculpted body panels and sturdy designs. According to the spokesperson for Rental Cars UAE, the 100 New Kia Pegas 2022 and 50 Nissan Xterra have been added to their fleet after careful consideration of their target customers. According to him, the rental company’s customers are mostly tourists who visit Dubai with their families.

As such, meeting the transportation needs of this group of customers is very critical to the business goal of the company. He went further to state that for individuals who are not comfortable driving within the city due to the driving rules and documentation, the company has got them covered. The company offers chauffeur services at an additional fee.

With a chauffeur service, visitors can get to their destinations in luxury and on time. They can also explore the city to the fullest as they can engage a dedicated chauffeur for the whole of their stay in the city. With the Pegas or Nissan Xterra, tourists can travel with their families to any destination of their choice with ample room for everyone and their luggage.

Exceptional Fuel Consumption Efficiency

Both the Pegas and Nissan Xterra are great in fuel consumption. With its 1.4-liter engine, the Kia Pegas consumes about 5.7-liters of fuel per 100km. This means that drivers do not have to worry about spending a fortune on fueling the car while exploring the city.

The car’s 5-speed manual transmission offers a decent speed that delivers a pleasant driving experience. The Nissan Xterra on the other hand does 12-liters of fuel per 100km on Highway and 16-liters in the city. This is not surprising considering that it is a 4-wheel drive that delivers power when it is most needed.

For safety, the vehicle comes with a warning light that lets you know when your speed exceeds the 120km/hour mark. Other safety features that come with the Pegas include Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, and dual airbags, among others.

Why Choose Rental Cars UAE

Without a doubt, Dubai has a robust public transportation system. There are also many car rental providers within the city. However, when you need a car rental service that offers a wide selection of vehicles and exceptional service, Rental Cars UAE is the top car rental company to consider. With the new addition of Kia Pegas 2022 and Nissan Xterra to its fleet, the company is poised to deliver the utmost customer service experience to its esteemed clients.

Latest Kia Pegas