MORF Gallery ArtStick™ Unleashes Machina Infinitum 1960’s Fractal Makeover
I am confident that Mandelbrot would be proud to see how his groundbreaking work has been reimagined for a new dawn in digital art.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MORF Gallery, a Silicon Valley and Hollywood based purveyor of collectible fine art enabled by breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and neuroscience, is breaking the rules again with its first curated fractal artist, Machina Infinitum, based in Düsseldorf, Germany.
— Scott Birnbaum, CEO MORF Gallery
Machina Infinium’s ‘Intersecting Dimensions’, is an ever-changing world with a portal to the infinitely complex world of fractals. This breakthrough limited-edition fine art piece visualizes insanely complex structures that can be described with just a few lines of non-Euclidean math expression. The MORF Gallery ArtStick™ powers the experience, enabling it to be showcased on your TV.
“The fractal dimension has no scale, no time and no meaning. Only a human’s ability to recognize patterns can give those spaces a meaning which are subjective for each one of us”, said Matteo Scappin Machina Infinitum co-founder. “Intersecting Dimensions took more than 600 hours to render on the very latest NVIDIA hardware. We partnered with MORF Gallery because their ArtStick™ is the only way a piece of this complexity can be shown as it was intended. Now, only our imagination is the limit!”
Fractals are patterns commonly found in nature in everyday objects like snowflakes, clouds, broccoli and even the blood vessels in the human body. It is an infinite pattern that appears similar no matter how closely it is looked at. While fractals are quite complex, they can be created by simple equations that endlessly repeat. Benoit Mandelbrot, the pioneer of fractal geometry, created fractal images using computer code in the 1960’s. Now, six decades later, fractals are getting a fresh look with creative forces of Machina Infinitum and MORF Gallery.
“MORF Gallery is thrilled to be partnering with Machina Infinitum, unleashing the boundaries of their fractal art,” said Scott Birnbaum, CEO of MORF Gallery and Co-Founder of the Deeep™ series of international AI art exhibitions. “I am confident that Mandelbrot would be proud to see how his groundbreaking work has been reimagined for a new dawn in digital art.”
Founded in 2018, Machina Infinitum was built by the dynamic duo of Matteo Scappin and Jesper Nybroe. This team uses the latest tools to render infinitely complex fractal objects. Their focus on 3D fractal animations provides incredible effects for blockbuster feature films, top TV commercials and incredible music videos.
Jesper Nybroe, a veteran visual effects artist hails from Denmark and is now located in Germany. He was the Scandinavia’s first Flame artist. With nearly three decades of experience, Nybroe built a powerful VFX career before digital effects were invented. Nybroe has been working with some of the greatest VFX companies, and has enabled feature films including Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor and XMEN 2 and commercials for iconic brands like Nike, Samsung, IBM and Lexus and more.
Matteo Scappin is a 3D artist trained in computer science based in the Dolomites. At 16, Scappin became fascinated in in fractal geometry and especially in the 2D Mandelbrot set. He began exploring infinite procedural 3D structures every day until his passion transitioned to a career focused on new tools to take fractals to the new places by integrating math-based abstract structures with virtual environments.
About:
MORF Gallery is a Silicon Valley and Hollywood-based creator, enabler and purveyor of fine art from award-winning artists that produce one-of-a-kind and limited-edition pieces using breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and neuroscience. MORF Gallery adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level for art lovers, collectors and NFT art investors. ArtStick™ is a trademark of MORF Gallery.
Machina Infinitum is a Düsseldorf-based company founded by two fractal/VFX artists that create 3D fractal artwork for music videos, films, festivals, concerts, events and premium art collectors.
