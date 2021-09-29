Co-Author Isis Ortiz Talks About “The Beauty in the Struggle” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Isis Ortiz

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isis Ortiz is a passionate community leader, a diversity, equity, and inclusion champion, and a strong advocate for the education and financial literacy of minority students. She’s risen through the corporate ladder to hold important leadership positions in an industry with very few women, especially women of color. She’s also the President of the Boston chapter of ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America), a non-profit organization creating positive impact for Latinx professionals across the state and beyond.

Isis shares with us the struggles she faced with the childhood you might only see in films. However, she showed us how through perseverance, she found growth, love, and success. She has been proving everyone wrong for years - getting into every college she applied to, getting her mathematics degree, and finding her passion for helping others. Through her hard work and diligence, she’s established a successful career as a Latina in finance - a field that has low Latino representation and has left her mark. “I am the go-getter who completed the three goals she set to accomplish before the age of 30 ahead of schedule – get my 2nd master’s degree, earn a 6-figure salary, and own property. Through hard work, I have been able to establish a successful profession as a Latina in finance.”

Isis is living proof of the quote ‘the struggle is real’. Fighting internally during the early years balancing her career - earning more than her parents could fathom, while feeling like she was turning her back on her community. She fought with the feelings of wanting to serve others but didn’t want to give up the corporate dream she’d worked so hard to achieve. That’s when she looked at ways to do both. Between serving on boards, leading the ALPFA Boston Chapter, and representing the LGBTQ+ community, she’s managed to break many barriers women, and people of minority groups still face today. “I often say that Latinas are given the short end of the stick. In the corporate world, I am often the only female, the only person of color, and the only person that identifies as LGBTQ+ in a room. As you can imagine, that in itself comes with a lot of challenges. I feel that I have just been charged with a bunch of no’s in my life. For someone who saw myself as ambitious, I wasn't willing to accept a no. I am just equally deserving of a piece of this pie, whether it's an economic pie, social pie, or a family pie.”

However, all the challenges that Isis faced have helped her build the strength, resilience, and power to stand up for what she believes in, and realize that there is more that she can offer than just what meets the eye, or what society has set for her. “I think those challenges are exactly what have made me who I am today and what has allowed me to grow into the person that I am continuing to develop into. My journey is not over; and that is living authentically and being unapologetically myself because that’s what makes me, me.”

Read more about Isis’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Isis visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/isis-ortiz-she-her-ella-39094613

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary self through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about