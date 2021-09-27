Two Five Records & ArtRevSol present Ceasar Christian | "My Way" | Official Music Video
Rockin wit a hitta that's G yea that's me Quiet when u see it in the streets Star big screen in ya genes Queen for a King Bad u the B in the A I'ma bring the D ion play”ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Five Records proudly presents the official video to artist Ceasar Christian's soulful single "My Way".
— Caesar Christian
The St. Petersburg, FL delivers a sultry sexy visual with “My Way”. While the song brings in a laid-back feel thanks to the production of Cold Melody. This one is made especially for the ladies.
With some of the curviest eye candy available, Caesar Christian has dropped a visual that keeps the sexy sound going,
All Links: https://linktr.ee/CeasarChristian
Contact Info: twofiverecords@gmail.com | (727) 417-5474
