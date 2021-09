Two Five Records & ArtRevSol present Ceasar Christian | "My Way" | Official Music Video

Caesar Christian 'My Way' Official Video Screenshot Caesar Christian 'My Way' Official Video Profile Picture Caesar Christian 'My Way' Official Video Screenshot Caesar Christian 'My Way' Official Video Screenshot

Ceasar Christian | "My Way" | Official Music Video

Rockin wit a hitta that's G yea that's me Quiet when u see it in the streets Star big screen in ya genes Queen for a King Bad u the B in the A I'ma bring the D ion play” — Caesar Christian

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Five Records proudly presents the official video to artist Ceasar Christian's soulful single " My Way ".The St. Petersburg, FL delivers a sultry sexy visual with “My Way”. While the song brings in a laid-back feel thanks to the production of Cold Melody. This one is made especially for the ladies.With some of the curviest eye candy available, Caesar Christian has dropped a visual that keeps the sexy sound going,Press play and watch today!Check back often for updates and music release info.All Links: https://linktr.ee/CeasarChristian Contact Info: twofiverecords@gmail.com | (727) 417-5474

