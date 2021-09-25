Submit Release
The Most Successful Private ICO in the history of Cryptocurrency Happened;Tokens will be Distributed

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hours after the announcement of the private ICOof the Wojak-token, Investors registered more than millions of requests to purchase the token on the official Wojak-site. The Woj Token development team wrote in an official announcement on its Twitter page:
"Beyond Expectations. Sold Out."

Following up on this news, based on a conversation we had with the CEO of Wojak Finance, they announced that: "In less than an hour, Investors registered more than one million requests for tokens on the site, and this amount is up to the last statistic I have, has grown to more than five million in the past few hours. The Wojak development team did its best to handle all of these requests, but according to the rules we set for private pre-sale, Wojak sold only a fraction of the token set in advance. But it can be said that it exceeded our expectations, and we had the most successful private pre-sale in the history of cryptocurrency."

According to the great news, We asked about the time of distributions. He added: "The Wojak Development and Finance Team is working hard to complete this by the end of September 27. But I think, It will be over by the end of today.".
Wojak Token is a charity token that has attracted the attention of many cryptocurrency mathematicians and programmers in recent months. The token plans to hold another ICO Plan on October 1, which will be announced later.

