Update: NYC Bike Ride Event September 25, 2021 - Team Herman is Riding Spin 25 Mile Course

New York City Bike Accident Lawyers - Team Herman is riding the Begin Spin 25 Mile course.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City based accident lawyer, Glenn Herman, a prominent Manhattan personal injury lawyer who is passionate about cycling, and according to family, spends way too much time watching Le Tour de France, will be riding alongside a team of five, sponsored in part by his firm, Herman & Herman PC personal injury attorneys, in the Escape New York charity bike ride. The ride is taking place this Saturday, September 25. Riding with Glenn will be his two adult sons and his brother who is also a cycling enthusiast.

Glenn took up cycling in 2013, when he was looking for an alternative form of exercise after a back injury in 2010 ended his days as an avid runner. Since then, he has participated in numerous bike rides, tours, and events.





The Escape New York ride is a long-standing tradition in New York City, established 26 years ago and is run and organized by the New York Cycle Club (NYCC). Due to pandemic lockdown restrictions, there was no Escape New York ride in 2020, leaving New York cyclists excitedly anticipating this year’s ride.





This year, Escape New York will be donating its net proceeds to Kids Ride Club and I Challenge Myself, two New York-based charities helping at-risk youth, in addition to partnering with other non-profit organizations.

The ride, which starts and ends at Sakura Park in Manhattan, offers participants a choice of six routes ranging in distance from 25 miles to 125 miles. Each route takes riders out of Manhattan over the George Washington Bridge and into the peaceful, beautiful landscapes of Bergen County, NJ, and Rockland County, NY.

Team Herman Law will be riding the Begin Spin 25 Mile course.

Glenn shares his experience participating in the ride in past years:

I have done this ride on two prior occasions. The 50 mile course and the 75 course. The 50 mile ride was the first time I ever did a solo bike ride of that distance. It turned out to be one of the top three rides of my life. Besides the espresso and pastry bar at the start and meeting great people, the course was safe and well marked, the scenery was beautiful, the rest stops were well stocked with tasty (and yes nutritious) snacks, the volunteers were great and the festival at the end was a surprise I was not expecting. The New York Cycle Club people were cheering for me when I passed the finish line. There was a live band playing. It was, however, the filet mignon, roasted vegetables and farro (which I had never eaten before) that really kicked it up a notch. Not the usual bagels, bananas and PBJ sandwiches you get at these things. The New York Cycle Club Knows how to refuel you after a ride. I believe they change the menu each year. I haven’t looked for this ride. Why ruin the surprise? Oh. Did I mention the Gelato cart?

