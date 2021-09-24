COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential presence of glass pieces.
- Company Name:
- SunTree Snack Foods, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Roasted salted cashew halves & pieces and trail mix containing roasted salted cashews
Company Announcement
Committed to quality and out of an abundance of caution, SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces.
|Product
|Label
|Lot Code
|UPC
|Best By Date
|Product Size
|Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces
|Harris Teeter
|86359
|072036734884
|7/15/2022 7/16/2022
|8 ounces
|Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces
|Harris Teeter
|86687
|072036734891
|8/2/2022 8/3/2022
|8 ounces
|Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Harris Teeter
|88148
|072036734907
|8/31/2022
|32 ounces
|Tropical Trail Mix
|Harris Teeter
|88546
|072036735003
|9/17/2022 9/18/2022
|15 ounces
|100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces
|HEB
|88381 86980 85745 86075
|041220178339
|6/15/2022 7/2/2022 7/7/2022 8/16/2022 8/17/2022 8/18/2022 8/19/2022 9/10/2022 9/11/2022 9/12/2022 9/13/2022 9/17/2022 9/18/2022
|12.4 ounces
|Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86381
|842379195310
|7/14/2022 7/15/2022
|40 ounces
|Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86311
|842379195341
|7/15/2022
|16 ounces
|Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86400
|842379195303
|7/14/2022 7/15/2022
|16 ounces
|Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces
|Happy Belly
|86310
|842379195358
|7/13/2022 7/14/2022
|40 ounces
|Mountain Trail Mix
|Prince & Spring
|86961
|814314024153 (Inner unit) 814314024160 (outer unit)
|8/25/2022 8/26/2022 8/27/2022
|44 ounces
|Mountain Trail Mix
|Prince & Spring
|86960
|814314024146
|8/17/2022 8/18/2022
|28 ounces
Product images and lot information is available on www.suntreesnackfoods.com
No injuries have been reported to date. Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall. SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is taking this action out of an abundance of caution.
The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. SunTree Snack Foods is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.
The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces.
Consumers who have purchased the above listed items with the above lot code and expiration date are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-480-719-6900 x 219 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- SunTree Snack Foods, LLC
- 1-480-719-6900 x 219