Home on 320± Acres in Big Spring, Texas set for Auction Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a shop on 320 acres± in Big Spring, Texas, on Tuesday, October 5 at 1 PM according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This property home will make an excellent investment property,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”
“The auction’s location, address and property highlights follow below,” noted Ryan Rickles auction coordinator.
Tuesday, October 5 at 1 PM -- 5306 County Road 3, Big Spring, Texas 79720
Big Spring, Texas Home and 320± Acres
• 1,750± sq. ft., home w/3 bedrooms, 2 baths, carport and metal roof
• 2,200± sq. ft., shop w/concrete floor
• 2 grain silos
• Covered parking
• Several out-buildings
• 3 High capacity irrigation wells
• Mature mesquite trees
• Park like setting
• Gated access
• Minerals do not convey.
• For additional details, visit www.assiter.com
Call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) for more information or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 5306 County Road 3, Big Spring, Texas 79720. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806.584.8954
info@assiter.com