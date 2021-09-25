South Georgia Amarillo TX Home set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a well taken care of 2,104± sq. ft., 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in Amarillo, Texas on Monday, October 4 at 5:30 PM according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This home will make an excellent primary residence or investment property,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”
“The auction’s location, address and property highlights follow below,” noted Ryan Rickles auction coordinator.
Monday, October 4 at 5:30 PM -- 2801 James Louis Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110
2,104± sq. ft. home w/2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas and 2 car garage
Large living area w/wood burning fireplace & bonus living area; both w/new carpet.
Bedrooms w/laminate wood floor & ceiling fans.
Master bath w/handicap accessible shower. Hall bath has tile flooring.
Formal dining w/new wood laminate floor.
New Class4 roof.
8X10 Tuff shed.
For more information, visit www.assiter.com.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 2801 James Louis DR, Amarillo, Texas 79110. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
info@assiter.com