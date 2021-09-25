DOT News Release: Oahu lane closures for the week of Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

Newsroom Posted on Sep 24, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Friday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Sept. 25, and on Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., for concrete deck repairs.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., for pavement marking work.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday nights through Sunday mornings, for deck repairs.

Monday – Thursday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 9:00am

Saturday nights 4 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am

7) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B) on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

8) KUNIA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the ramps from the Kunia Interchange to the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement marking work.

9) KUNIA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the ramps from the Kunia Interchange to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Sunday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement marking work.

10) KUNIA TO MAKAKILO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kunia Interchange and Makakilo Drive overpass on Sunday night, Sept. 26, through Friday morning, Oct. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for grinding work.

11) KUNIA TO PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kunia Interchange and Kaamilo Street overpass on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

12) MAKAKILO

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Makakilo Drive overpass on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

13) PEARL CITY TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three lane closures and lane shift on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Merge and the Pearl Harbor Interchange on Sunday night, Sept. 26, through Friday morning, Oct. 1, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking work.

14) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kamehameha Highway overpass and the Paiwa Street offramp (Exit 7) on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Right and center lane closure on H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street overpass on Monday, Sept. 27, through Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting improvement work.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Kikowaena Street overpass in the southbound direction between Kaua Street and Ahua Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting improvement work. Motorists will be detoured to the H-201 Freeway westbound where they may take the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp, then turn left6 to travel south on Puuloa Road.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions at the Harano Tunnels, for preventative maintenance work.

Right lane will be closed in the Halawa-bound direction on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Right lane will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility work.

2) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW) The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

4) WAIANAE (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for concrete bridge pour.

5) WAIPAHU TO KUNIA (NIGHT WORK) Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the southbound direction between Kunia Road and the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Hui Iwa Street and Ahuimanu Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Haiku Road and Likelike Highway on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement preservation work. Closures will be scheduled around rush hour.

3) KANEOHE

Roving shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Friday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Analii Street and Kaai Street on Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for installation of loop detectors.

2) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Makapuu Lighthouse Trail and Kokohead Rifle Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping work.

3) KAILUA TO WAIMANALO

Roving shoulder closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Makapuu Lighthouse Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for graffiti removal and tree trimming.

4) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA

One lane closed at a time on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and Plantation Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HALEIWA

Left lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Weed Circle on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacement work.

3) HALEIWA TO WAHIAWA

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and Kamananui Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for grass trimming.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Trout Farm Road and Kina Place on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

5) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Laniloa Street and Anemoku Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

7) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for crosswalk construction.

8) PEARL CITY

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Waihona Street and Kuala Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the southbound direction between Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road and Nui Avenue on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

11) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Whitmore Avenue and Nui Avenue on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Wilson Tunnel on Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KANEOHE

Shoulder closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Kahekili Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Friday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) IWILEI

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Pacific Street and Alakawa Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for landscaping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pauoa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Waokanaka Street and Pauoa Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for electrical, curb, and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU

Lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

8) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Jack Lane on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

9) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) WAIKIKI

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Holomoana Street and Hobron Lane on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Left lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in the northbound direction between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— BOUGAINVILLE DRIVE —

1) SALT LAKE

Lane closures on Bougainville Drive in both directions between Salt Lake Boulevard and Radford Drive on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement preservation work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) SALT LAKE

Right lane closures on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction between Puohala Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, for The Rail work.

Right lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two right lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single right lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Rogers Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in both directions between Paiea Street and Aolewa Place on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Oct. 1, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kapolei Parkway on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for underground utility work.

2) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions in the vicinity of F.D. Roosevelt Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in both directions between Iwaiwa Street and Fernridge Place on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for repaving work.

— JARRETT WHITE ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Lane closure on Jarrett White Road in both directions between Puuloa Road and Krukowski Road on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement preservation work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Kailua Road in the westbound direction between Hamakua Drive and Ulumanu Drive on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) KAILUA

Shoulder closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Ulukahiki Street and Hamakua Drive on Friday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) SCHOFIELD TO KUNIA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and and the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement marking work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the northbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for delineator work.

###