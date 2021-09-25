DOT News Release: Hawai’i Island lane closures for the week of Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

Newsroom Posted on Sep 24, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) WAINAKU

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between Kanoa Street and Kahoa Street on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming and mulching.

2) HONOMU (24/7 RESTRICTION)

Kolekole Bridge at mile marker 14.27 on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) is weight restricted to 12 tons (24,000 lbs.) until further notice. The speed limit in the area is reduced to 25 mph. See https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/weight-limit-for-kolekole-bridge-now-12-tons/ for details.

3) NINOLE

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between the vicinity of Nanue Stream/Government Main Road and Koi Loop on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for grass cutting.

4) LAUPAHOEHOE (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 26 and 29.4, vicinity of Laupahoehoe Point to Niu Village, on Saturday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for grass cutting.

5) HONOKAA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 44 and 46, vicinity of Nienie Gulch and Kawaiholehole Gulch, on Saturday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming and mulching.

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) WAIMEA TO KAWAIHAE (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) possible in either direction between mile markers 60 and 67, vicinity of Ohina Street and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 113 and 116, Mamalahoa Highway and Walua Road, on Saturday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) CAPTAIN COOK TO HONAUNAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 103 and 110, Alii Drive and Koa Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving.

2) WAIOHINU (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 63 and 66, vicinity of Naalehu and Hao Springs Road, on Sunday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping.

3) VOLCANO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 46 and 48, vicinity of Kapapala Ranch, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for grass cutting.

4) VOLCANO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 28 and 32, Crater Rim Drive and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and vicinity of Old Volcano Road, on Saturday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) KEAAU

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) possible in either direction between mile markers 0 and 3, Hawaii Belt Road and vicinity of the transfer station, Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for grass cutting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) WAIMEA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) possible in either direction between mile markers 1 and 3.9, Lalamilo Farm Road and Kamakoa Gulch, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving.

2) WAIKOLOA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) possible in either direction between mile markers 6 and 7.5, near Saddle Road, on Saturday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder improvements and landscaping.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KAWAIHAE

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) possible in either direction between Kawaihae Harbor and the vicinity of Kahoa Street on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for grass cutting.

2) KAPAAU

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) possible in either direction between mile markers 21 and 21.5, Maluhia Road and Hospital Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for shoulder stabilization and maintenance.

