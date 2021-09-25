DOT News Release: Kauai lane closures for the week of Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

Newsroom Posted on Sep 24, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) WAILUA

Shoulder closure and narrowed lanes on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, vicinity of Leho Drive and Kapaa Bypass 24 hours a day until further notice.

2) KAPAA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Rte 56) between Mailihuna Road and Kawaihau Road with alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining lane Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

3) ANAHOLA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) possible in either direction between mile markers 11.8 and 13.1, vicinity of milepost 12 sign to Kukuihale Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for highway widening to support installation of a centerlane.

4) ANAHOLA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) possible in either direction between mile markers 12.2 and 16.6, Koolau Road and vicinity of Anapalau Point, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming. Work will begin in the northbound direction and will switch to southbound once northbound landscaping is completed.

5) KALIHIWAI

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) possible in either direction between mile markers 23.3 and 25.1, Kolo Road and Kalihiwai Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming. Work will begin in the northbound direction and will switch to southbound once northbound landscaping is completed.

6) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, start of Route 560 and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Hanalei Hill emergency project construction. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during these work hours.

The schedule for public access is:

Monday – Saturday:

12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. — Two lanes open (no pilot car)

7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Single lane alternating traffic (with pilot vehicle escort)

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. — Two lanes open (no pilot car)

Sundays and State Holidays:

Two lanes open all day (no pilot car)

For full details, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

