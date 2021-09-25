DOT News Release: Maui Lane lane closures for the week of Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

Newsroom Posted on Sep 24, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) possible in either direction between High Street and Kinipopo Street on Thursday, Sept. 30 continuously through Friday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. for overnight maintenance.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU

Single, right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Main Street and Keanu Street on Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) WAILUKU TO WAIKAPU

Shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2, Keanu Street and Pilikana Street on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) MAALAEA

Single, right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between North Kihei Road and vicinity of Maalaea Road on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

4) LAHAINA

Single, left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping.

5) KAANAPALI

Single, right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaanapali Parkway and Kualapa Loop on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

6) KAPALUA

Single, right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Office Road and Plantation Club Drive on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) PAIA (NIGHT WORK)

Shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Puna Road and vicinity of Holo Place on Wednesday, Sept. 29 continuously through Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. for overnight maintenance.

2) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

3) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hana Beach Park, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

4) HAIKU (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for emergency drainage improvements.

5) KEANAE (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for rockfall mitigation work.

6) WAILUA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for irrigation system improvements.

— HALEAKALA/KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) HALIIMAILE TO MAKAWAO

Two lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between Haliimaile Road and Makani Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for utility cover raising and repair.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 340) —

1) WAIHEE

Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 2.53 and 2.6, vicinity of River Road, on Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for water line installation.

— HALEAKALA CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) HALEAKALA CRATER

Single lane closure on Haleakala Crater Road (Route 378) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 2.8, vicinity of Skyline Hawaii – Haleakala, on Monday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

