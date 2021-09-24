Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:42 pm, the suspects approached the victims in an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, struck the victim with the weapon and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/9ZSG4jpd6P0