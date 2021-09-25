FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

By Order of DC Council, DC Circulator Fares to Be Reinstated Effective October 1

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, by order of the DC Council, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that the fares on the DC Circulator will be reinstated effective October 1, 2021.

On March 2020, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser announced all DC Circulator fares were suspended through the public health emergency that ended on July 25. After positive feedback from District residents, the Mayor announced her extension of fare suspension on DC Circulator through September 30.

The Mayor’s FY 2022 budget proposal set aside $6.5 million in funding for free DC Circulator service. After deliberation, the Council rejected the zero-fare policy funding, requiring DDOT to reinstate the one-dollar fare on October 1, the beginning of FY 2021.

“The DC Circulator is one of the best options to get around the District,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “As the District continues to reopen, DC Circulator is a reliable and affordable transit option that connects riders from their homes to some of the District’s hottest attractions.”

As of October 1, riders may pay using any current SmarTrip® card, or cash/coins with exact change. The base fare is $1, and DC Circulator offers reduced fares of only 50 cents for seniors and mobility impaired individuals. Children under 5 years of age ride free with a paying adult rider. DC students between the ages of 5-21 who are eligible for the Kids Ride Free Program can use their KRF SmarTrip card to ride DC Circulator at no cost.

