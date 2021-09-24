Now is a great time to see kokanee spawning in Trestle Creek in north Idaho

It’s a sight you will never forget. The rhythmic sound of moving water, the crisp fall air and the vibrant red fish filling the creek will all leave you with a cherished and lasting memory.

There is still time to see kokanee in Trestle Creek! For those who haven’t seen these red fish spawning in the past, Sept. is a great month to see them for yourself.

Approximately a quarter mile off highway 200 on Trestle Creek Road, there is a small parking lot and interpretive site where visitors can view these red fish building their nests with the one final goal of producing another generation of kokanee.

Idaho Fish and Game stocks kokanee in Lake Pend Oreille to supplement the population. Not only are kokanee prized dinner fair by many anglers, they are also an important food source for other larger fish such as rainbow trout, bull trout and cutthroat trout. In fact, kokanee are the culprits responsible for the world-class trout fishing Lake Pend Oreille is known for.

Kokanee spend most of their lives a silvery-blue color traveling in schools around the deepest parts of the lake. After a few years, they reach maturity and begin to change color and shape to prepare for a one-way trip into tributaries to spawn. That’s when they morph into the brilliant red and green colors you can see in Trestle Creek through the end of the Sept. and early into Oct.

Please remember that Trestle Creek is closed to fishing to provide undisturbed spawning habitat for many fish species, including kokanee. Make sure to check the 2019-2021 Idaho Fishing Seasons & Rules before heading out on your next fishing adventure.

For more information or if you have any questions, contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

