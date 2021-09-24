“DHS is aware of the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that people 65 and older and certain populations who are at high risk of COVID-19 receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine primary series. This decision follows the authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Once CDC’s clinical guidance becomes available, our experts will conduct a thorough review. After they complete their review, we will update our vaccination guidance accordingly. As we take these steps, we ask Wisconsinites to please be patient. There is ample vaccine supply, and everyone who is recommended for a booster dose will receive one.

In the meantime, we continue to urge folks who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated. And while vaccination is the most important layer of protection against COVID-19, with the high-level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS is urging everyone to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, and avoiding large indoor gatherings.”