Roy Snarr Brings Safe Money & Income Radio To Austin
Roy Snarr is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roy Snarr is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio on KLBJ 590 AM / 99.7 FM. As the host of the Safe Money & Radio show, Roy is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Roy’s philosophy is straightforward: “Our goal is to empower families and businesses in creating personalized financial roadmaps. Having a detailed plan provides the security and confidence that you and your loved ones will be taken care of in the event of an early passing or a long life of happiness. Our planning strategies encompass Survivorship Needs, Retirement Goals, Long Term Care, and Generational Legacy building. Our mission is to provide and assist you in developing your plan and ensuring your legacy.”
Join others who have benefited in listening to Roy's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
KLBJ 590 AM / 99.7 FM - Sundays: 7:30 AM - 8:00AM
Roy Snarr, Owner
Roy Snarr Retirement Solutions
844-617-7233 (SAFE)
email us here