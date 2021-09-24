More trout headed to southeast Idaho fisheries in October

Something fishy is going on in southeast Idaho! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 194,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during October! This is no trick… it is all treat!!

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.