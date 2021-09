The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) is an exceptional opportunity to learn about and network with other recreation and tourism professionals.

ICORT 2021 has moved to a virtual format.

The virtual ICORT will take place on Tuesday, October 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time. There is no cost to attend, however registration is required.

Learn more and register here. You will receive information to join the Zoom meeting after registering.