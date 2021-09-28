Australian Rare Earths Mining Developer With Projects in AZ, WY, and NV, Adds Arizona Executive to Board of Directors
Clarence McAllister becomes newest member of Board of Directors of American Rare Earths Limited
American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR)SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Clarence McAllister as a Non-Executive Director from 21 September 2021.
Mr McAllister has over 30 years of international experience in engineering and construction and has been the Chairman of the Board of the wholly owned subsidiary Western Rare Earths for the last two years. He is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Engineers, a world-class electrical and mechanical engineering firm based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mr McAllister is a member of the Arizona Board of Technical Registration which regulates the professions of Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying and serves on the Arizona Supreme Court Alternative Business Structure Board.
Mr McAllister says “After having been a founding board member and Chairman of the Board of Western Rare Earths for the last two years, I am excited to join the Board of American Rare Earths. I am looking forward to helping guide the company’s US expansion by utilising my 30+ years experience in developing projects nationwide.”
American Rare Earths Chairman, Creagh O'Connor AM, says "I am delighted with Mr McAllister’s appointment and welcome him to the Board. He brings an exceptional combination of experience in founding and leading private companies and collaborating with State departments and regulators. His knowledge from chairing Western Rare Earths is precious and puts American Rare Earths in a great position as we take the next step on our journey.”
Mr McAllister holds an MBA from Nova Southeastern University, a Bachelor of Science, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University. He is a licensed professional engineer and an active member of the Young Presidents Organization.
This market announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board of American Rare Earths Limited.
