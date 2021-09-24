The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Ohio Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
Pipefitters are at a higher risk of exposure to asbestos than most due to the hands-on nature of the job.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
Although Ohio does not contain any naturally-occurring asbestos deposits, asbestos can still pose a major threat for residents of the state due to its abundant use in the workplace during the twentieth century. As a manufacturing hub of the United States, Ohio was home to many companies whose widespread use of asbestos exposed thousands of Ohioans to asbestos for decades.
Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Ohio include, but are not limited to, NASA Glenn Research Center, Akron Children’s Hospital, Akron City Hospital, Akron General Hospital, Peoples Hospital, Akron Steel Treating Plant, Akron University, Gorge Powerhouse, Alliance Research Center, Mount Union College, Ashland College, Ashland High School, Ashland University, Ashtabula General Hospital, Ashtabula Powerhouse, Ashtabula Scrap & Reclamation Plant, Great Lakes Engineering Works Shipyard, Athens State Hospital, Ohio State University, Avon Lake Power Plant, Ann Dean Farm, Barberton Citizens Hospital, Barberton High School, Paul Henry Ice Plant, Bedford High School, Hawthorne Valley Club, Beverly Powerhouse, Bluffton College, Bowling Green State University, Broadview Heights Hospital, Tidd Plant, Cardinal Powerhouse, Cambridge State Hospital, Salt Fork State Park, Apple Creek State Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Bell Stone School, Canton South High School, Cloverleaf High School, Dover Library, Dunlap Hospital, New Philadelphia School, Mansfield Hospital, Longcoy Elementary School, Lima State Hospital, Kent State University, Holmes East High School, H. A. Preston School, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Stark County Jail, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, St. Joseph Hospice, St. Thomas Hospital, Timken Mercy Hospital, Tuscarawas Valley High School, Wooster College, Ross County Medical Center, Butler County Jail, Cincinnati City Hall, Cincinnati Country Club, Cincinnati General Hospital, Crest Hills Junior High School, East Evanston Elementary School, Raymond Walters College,
Known companies with asbestos exposure in Ohio include, but are not limited to, Philip Carey Manufacturing Corporation/Rapid American, North American Refractories Company (NARCO), Republic Powdered Metals, Reardon Company, Dana Corporation, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Scotts Company, Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, AK Steel Holding Corporation, LTV Steel, Ohio Cast Products, Stark Ceramics, Electrode Corporation, American Ship Building Company, Coleman Trucking, Inc., Railroad Friction Products Corporation, Republic Services/Allied Waste, Apex Manufacturing, National Cash Register Company (NCR Corporation), Kaiser Aluminum Fabricated Products, H&M Demolition Company, Hoerner-Waldorf Corporation, Laskin/Poplar Oil Company, Mansfield, Honey Creek Contracting Company, Weirton Steel, Kelsey-Hayes Company, Dayton Power and Light Company, Oberle Jordre Company, Monsanto Chemical Company, U. S. Cast Iron Pipe and Laundry Company, A. Shulman Company, Adamson United Company, Aircraft Braking Systems, Akron and Cuyahoga Falls Railroad Company, Akron Brewing Company, Akron Electric Company, Akron Gas Company, Akron Heating and Ventilating Company, Akron Iron Company, Akron Milling Mining and Manufacturing Company, Akron Rubber Reclaiming Company, Akron Steam Heating Company, Akron Tower Supply Company, Akron Water Works Company, Akwell Corporation, Alkali Rubber Company, American Cereal Company, American Hard Rubber Company, American Rubber and Tire Company, Atlantic Foundry Company, B. F. Goodrich Rubber Company, B. F. Goodrich Chemical Company, Brown Graves Company, C. P. Hall Chemical, Carrier Corporation, National Drywall, Inc., Muehlstein Company, Inc., Mohawk Rubber Company, Miller Rubber Company, Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Mcnell Machine & Engineering Company, Mau-Sherwood Supply Company, Marathon Tire and Rubber Company, Mahoning Valley Supply, Inc., M. Burkhardt Brewing Company, Lockheed Martin Maritime Systems, Kovatch Castings, Killian Manufacturing Company, Kelly Springfield Tire and Rubber Company, John Knapp Sons Foundry, J. C. Heintz Company, International Harvester Company, Industrial Aircraft, Hadghorn Construction, H. B. Camp Company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, General Tire & Rubber Company, General Foods Corporation, Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Diamomd Rubber Company, Diamond Crystal Salt Company, Crouse Clay Products Company, National Rubber Company, Northern Ohio Traction and Light Company, Ohio Edison Company, Parker Drywall, Philadelphia Rubber Works Company, Portage Hotel Company, Portage Machine Company, Portage Straw Board Company, Quaker Oats Company, R C A Rubber Company, Renner Brewing Company, Robinson Brothers Company, Robinson Clay Products Company, Schriber Sheetmetal, Star Rubber Company, Thomas Phillips Company, Wellman Seaver Morgan Company, Werner Company, Western Ohio Railway Company, Whitman and Barnes Manufacturing Company, Whitmore Robinson Company, William Lay Company, Wte Corporation, W. F. Murdock, Alliance Cold Storage and Packing Company, Alliance Gas and Power Company, Alliance Tubular Products, American Steel Casting Foundries Company, Arbuckle Ryan Company, Armour and Company, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Crane Company, Davison Chemical Company, Defense Plant Corporation, Lexington Abrasives, Inc., McDermott Technology, Inc., Morgan Engineering Company, Reeves Brothers Company, Solid Steel Company, Stark Electric Railroad Company, Suburban Light and Power Company, Transue and Williams Steel Forging Company, Ashland Oil & Refining Company, Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company, Faultless Rubber Company, Krebs Calkins Company, Pentair, Inc., U-Brand Corporation, Aetna Rubber Company, American Fork and Hoe Company, Archers Daniels Midland Company, Ashtabula Tele Company, Bechtel Corporation, Bow Socket Company, Bridgeport Brass Company, Cabot Corporation, Cabot Titania Corporation, Cabot Titania, Inc., Detrex Chemical, Diamond Shamrock Corporation, Dupont Chemical, Eldon Cronquist, Inc., Electric Metallurgical Company, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, New Jersey Zinc, National Distillers Corporation, Molded Fiberglass Body Company, Millennium Chemical, Mallory-Sharon Titanium Corporation, Linde Company, Linde Air Products Company, Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway Company, Firstenergy Corporation, Pennsylvania Company, R. M. I. Company, Ralph M. Parsons Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Reactive Metals, Inc., S. C. M. Chemical, Sherwin Williams Company, Stamberger Company, U. S. Industrial Chemicals Company, Union Carbide Corporation, Union Carbide Metals Company, Ashtabula Water Supply Company, Pittsburg and Conneaut Dock Company, Becker Company, Service Products, Inc., Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation, H. K. Ferguson, General Electric Company, Arrow Aluminum, Cleveland Electric Company, Goodrich Gulf Chemical Company, Orion Power Holdings, Inc., T. O. Murphy Company, Watteredge-Uniflex, American Strawboard Company, American Aluminum Company, American Sewer Pipe Company, Barberton Aluminum, Barberton Land and Hotel Company, Barberton Manufacturing Company, Bebensburg Power Company, P. P. G. Industries, Oxford Paper Company, Ohio Brass Company, National Drilling Machine Company, Midwest Rubber Reclaiming Company, Midwest Rubber Company, Lambert Tire and Rubber Company, Electric Rubber Reclaiming Company, Diamond Match Company, Diamond Brick Company, Creedmore Cartridge Company, Columbia Southern Chemical Company, Palysar Rubber Service, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, Pittsburgh Valve and Fitting Company, Portage Rubber Company, Pure Gum Specialty Company, Ric-Wil Company, Rockwell Manufacturing Company, Southern Alkali Corporation, Yoder Brothers, Inc., Abex Corporation, Akron, Bedford and Cleveland Railway Company, Best Foundry Company, Brush Laboratories, Clevite Corporation, Lester Engineering, Lester Industries, Mason Tire and Rubber Company, Mcmyler Interstate Company, Northern Ohio Traction Light Company, Owen Tire and Rubber Company, S. K. Wellman Company, Taylor Chair Company, Wunderlich Fabricating Company, Bellaire Gas and Electric Company, Bellaire Light and Power Company, Bellaire Nail Works, Bellaire Steel Company, Carnegie Steel Company, Sernet-Solvay Company, W. S. Carroll, National Steel Works, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railway Company, Chevron Asphalt Company, Shell Chemical Company, Shell Oil Company, Carbon Black, Foseco, Inc., Poro, Inc., Dow Chemical, Interlake Iron Corporation, Ohio Power Company, ACandS, Inc., Bowling Green Light and Power Company, Chrysler, H. J. Heinz Company, Lake Erie, Bowling Green and Napoleon Railway Company, Pearl Oil Company, Aetna Iron and Steel Company, American Sheet Steel Company, Standard Iron Company, American Electric Power Service Corporation, Buckeye Power, Inc., Cardinal Operating Company, Steubenville Mingo and Ohio Valley Tract Company, Alcoa, Castalloy, Ford Motor Company, Becker, Barnes & Becker Rendering Company, Hootman Aluminum Foundry, Pet Milk Company, Raymond P. Life Company, Van Camp Packing Company, American Clay Machinery Company, Bucyrus Electric Light Company, Bucyrus Gas and Electric Company, Hadfield Penfield Steel Company, Lutz Concrete Company, Timken Roller Bearing Company, Carroll Foundry and Machine Works, American Sheet & Tin Plate Company, Cambridge Brewing Company, Cambridge Glass Company, E. G. Smith Construction Products, Universal Potteries, Inc., Vanadium Corporation, Wayne Mining Company, Jones & Laughlin Steel Company, Ltv Sheet and Tube, Republic Steel Corporation, Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, Dover Forge and Iron Company, Hardesty Milling Company, Penn Iron and Coal Company, Reeves Coal Company, Reeves Iron Company, A. K. Property Corporation, A. P. Green Industries, American Electric Power Company, American Forge and Machine Company, American Roll and Foundry Company, Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company, Bliss Company, Bormot Company, Brand Plastic, Brownflo Sicker & Comb Company, Canton Casting, Canton Die, Canton Drop Forging & Manufacturing Company, Canton Electric Company, Canton Electric Light and Power Company, Canton Forge and Axle Works, Canton Hughes Pump Company, Canton Laundry and Cleaning Company, Canton Light, Heat and Power Company, Canton Malleable Iron Company, Canton Saw Company, Canton Steel Company, Canton Steel Foundry Company, Carnahan Tin Plate and Sheet Company, Carnegie Illinois Steel Corporation, Central Alloy Steel Corporation, Cleveland Axle Manufacturing Company, Columbia Southern Chemical Corporation, Defense Plant Corporation, Diebold Safe and Lock Company, Merchants Heat, Light and Power Company, Medical Center Association, Ltd., Knight Tire and Rubber Company, Jones and Laughlin Steel Company, J. H. Mclain Company, J. C. Penney, J. M. Smucker Company, Hupp Corporation, Hercules Motor Corporation, Hammond Acoustical Company, Goodyear Aircraft Company, General Motors Corporation, Falcon Tin Plate Company, Edward R. Hart Company, East Ohio Gas Company, Ohio Tar & Asphalt, Poor & Company, Reiter Corporation, Republic Stamping and Enameling Company, Rubbermaid, Springfield Manufacturing, Sebring Tire, Stark Rolling Mill Company, Steam Vanadium Corporation, Superior Dairy Company, Timken Corporation, Timken Company, Timken Products, Timken Roller Bearing Company, U. S. Steel Corporation, United Alloy Steel Corporation, United Furnace Company, United Steel Company, Wallace & Tiernan, Inc., Westinghouse, Wilson Rubber Company, Wright Wrench and Forging Company, Wright Wrench Manufacturing Company, Chatfield Manufacturing Company, Elforose Sugar Company, Hess Spring and Axle Company, J. B. Campbell Manufacturing Company, Lunkenheimer Valve Company, Union Distilling Company, Celina Stearic Acid Company, Decatur Industrial, Inc., Mersman Brothers Brandts Company, Somers Corporation, Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, Champion Paper, Chillicothe Paper Company, Chillicothe Tire and Rubber Company, Malone Sewing Machine Company, Mead Corporation, Mead Pulp and Paper Company, Mead Straw Pulp Company, Southern Ohio Insulation Company, A. E. Burkhardt and Company, A. H. Pugh Printing Company, A. P. Green Fire Brick Company of Ohio, Acme Sash & Door Company, Air Nitrates Corporation, Allis-Chalmers Company, Alms and Doepke Dry Goods Company, American Bituminous & Asphalt, American Cook Company, American Diamalt Company, American Oak Leather Company, American Portland Cement Company, Andrew Jergens Company, Andrew Soap Company, Arnold Hoffman Company, Atkins & Pearce Manufacturing Company, Ault & Wiborg Company, Avco Corporation, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Baldwin Piano Company, Benjamin Hey Company, Berger Brewing Company, Big Four Railway Company, Black Pollak Iron Company, Blymyer Ice Machine Company, Breeding Insulation Company, Inc., Briggs Manufacturing Company, Brighton Corporation, Brown Plastering Company, Bruckmann Brewing Company, Buckeye Bell Foundry Company, Buckeye Cotton Oil Company, Bullock Electric Manufacturing Company, Burger Brewing Company, Carthage Mills, Inc., Central Thomson Houston Company, Central Union Depot and Railway Company, Chas Boldt Company, Chevron Asphalt Company, Christian Moerlein Brewing Company, Cincinnati Abattoir Company, Cincinnati and Columbus Traction Company, Cincinnati and Eastern Electric Railway Company, Cincinnati and Newport Railway Company, Cincinnati and Suburban Bell Telephone Company, Cincinnati Car Company, Cincinnati Chemical Company, Cincinnati Coffin Company, Cincinnati Corrugating Company, Cincinnati Edison Electric Company, Cincinnati Gas and Electric Company, Cincinnati Ice Manufacturing and Cold Storage Company, Cincinnati Industries, Inc., Cincinnati Masonic Temple Company, Cincinnati Milacron, Inc., Cincinnati Milling Machine Company, Cincinnati Rubber Manufacturing Company, Cincinnati Street Railway Company, Cincinnati Terminal Warehouse Company, Cincinnati Traction Company, Cincinnati Union Terminal Company, Clyffside Brewing Company, Coca-Cola Bottling Works Company, Cognis Corporation, Columbia Power Company, Container Corporation of America, Cook Well Strainer Company, Coryville Ice Company, Crane & Breed Casket Company, Crosley Radio Corporation, Crystal Springs Ice Company, D. T. Williams Valve Company, Davis Tailoring Company, Debra-Kuempel Company, Drackett Company, E. Khan’s & Sons Company, EaglePricher Company, Millcreek Distilling Company, Meyer Huschart Packing Company, Maumee Chemical, M. B. Farrin Lumber Company, M. Werk Company, Lodge and Davis Machine Tool Company, Lane and Bodley Company, Kroger Grocery and Baking Company, Kodel Radio Corporation, Keene Corporation, Keebler Biscuit Company, Kaiser Agriculture Chemical Company, Jung Brewing Company, Julian and Kokenge Company, Jones Brothers Electric Company, John Stewart Electric Company, John Shillito Company, J. L. Ballinger, J. H. Day Company, J. B. Schaaf, J. A. Fay and Egan Company, Insulation Contracting & Supply Company, Indiana Michigan Electric Company, Indian Refining Company, Husman Snack Food Company, Huenefeld Company, Hudepohl Brewing Company, Hilton Davis Chemical Company, Herancourt Brewing Company, Herancourt Beverage and Ice Company, Henry P. Thompson Company, Henkel of America, Inc., Harkness and Cowing Company, H. H. Meyer Packing Company, Gulf Oil Company, Goodall Company, Globe Corporation, General Insurance Company, Gardner Board and Carton Company, French Bauer, Inc., Fox Paper Company, Formica Corporation, Fleischmann Company, Fischer Industries, Inc., Ferron Concrete Construction Company, Factory Power Company, F. L. Emmert Company, F. B. Morgan Power Company, Excelsior Laundry Company, Emery Industries, Inc., Electric Auto Light Company, Edwards Building Company, Eastman Kodak Company, Miller, Dubrul and Peters Manufacturing Company, Mobil Chemical, Multi-Color Corporation, National Lead Company, National Life Insurance Company, Norton Machinery Company, Ohio National Life Insurance Company, P. R. Mitchell Company, Patheon Pharmaceuticals, Paul Stewart and Company, Peck-Anderson and Peck Company, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Peters Cartridge Company, Plastics Molding Corporation, PMC Specialties, Inc., Pollak Steel Company, Post Publishing Company, Pilot Chemical, Power Building Company, Procter and Gamble Manufacturing Company, Queen City Supply Company, R. B. Brunemann & Sons, Inc., R. E. Kramig & Company, Radio Corporation of America, Rapid Railway Company, Red Top Brewing Company, Rich Ladder and Manufacturing Company, Ridgewood Steel Company, Royal Plastic Manufacturing, Inc., Rubel Baking Company, Sayers and Scovill Company, Schenley Distillers Company, Sears, Roebuck and Company, Signode Corporation, Sport Products, Inc., Standard Silicate Company, Stearns and Foster Company, Steinman and Meyer Furniture Company, Suburban Traction Company, Thomas Emery Sons, Inc., Trailer Company of America, Triumph Manufacturing Company, U.S. Shoe Corporation, Vulcan Copper & Supply Company, W. M. Powell Company, United States Printing Company, Union Central Life Insurance Company, Weir Frog Company, Western Electric Company, Wynn Oil Company and Witt Company.
