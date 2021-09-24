Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jessica Costello, Forough Hosseini, Corey Simon and Sandra Himmel to the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet.

Jessica Costello

Costello, of Tampa, is a County Court Judge in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Previously, she was an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor and an Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Costello is a member of the Florida State University Alumni Board of Directors, Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers Board of Directors and is a past member of the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and juris doctorate from the Florida State University College of Law.

Forough Hosseini

Hosseini, of Ormond Beach, is Senior Vice President of Information Systems for ICI Homes. She is the Founder and Chair of Food Brings Hope, a member of the United Way Foundation Board, life member and past board member of the Museum of Arts and Sciences and a past chair of the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees. Hosseini earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and master of business administration from the University of Central Florida.

Corey Simon

Simon, of Tallahassee, is the Chief Executive Officer of Volunteer Florida and President of the Big Bend Pop Warner Football League. A member of the 1999 National Champion Florida State Football Team, he was the 6th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and went on to play for eight years in the league. Simon then went on to start Corey’s Kids and coached football at Maclay High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in information studies from Florida State University.

Sandra Himmel

Himmel, of Inverness, is the Citrus County Superintendent of Schools. Previously, she served two terms on the Citrus County School Board. Himmel is a board member and former campaign chair for the United Way, board member of the Inverness Little League, board member of the Boys and Girls Club and a member of the Citrus County Veteran’s Coalition. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

