Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:20 pm, members from the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon their arrival, they located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 25 year-old Teeron Jordan of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).