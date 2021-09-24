Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License Offenses: 1900 Block of Fairview Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Fairview Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:43 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. During the investigation, two firearms were recovered.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, 20 year-old Tyrone Hawkins, of Southeast, DC and 23 year-old Broadus Clint, of District Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.