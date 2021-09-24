Gov. Cox statement on death of Utah National Guard Staff Sgt. Olmstead

September 24, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 24, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox offers his deepest sympathy to the family of Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead. Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Maritime Assessment Course on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21, 2021.

The governor has issued the following statement:

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead. Staff Sgt. Olmstead served with valor and courage as a Special Forces Soldier for the Utah National Guard. We honor his sacrifice and commitment to his country. Abby and I pray for Staff Sgt. Olmstead, his family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

— Gov. Spencer Cox

Olmstead joined the Utah Army National Guard, Feb. 8, 2016. His military education includes the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape Course; Military Free Fall Course; Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat Course (Honor Graduate); Special Forces Sniper Course; and Basic Airborne Course. Olmstead’s awards and badges include: the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Basic Parachutist Badge, and Military Freefall Parachutist Badge.

Staff Sgt. Olmstead is survived by his wife, and his two children.

