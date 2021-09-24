South Dakota Department of Transportation and Meade County Seek Public Input into Meade County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Meade County, will hold public open houses to gather public input for help in developing the update to the Meade County Master Transportation Plan. These open house public meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Wed., Sept. 29: American Legion Post #311 - 101 Pine Street in Piedmont Thurs., Sept. 30: Meade County Erskine Building - 1300 Sherman Street in Sturgis

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided.

The Meade County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Meade County, and to gather ideas to help determine the future of Meade County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://klj.mysocialpinpoint.com/meade-county-transportation-plan.

An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted any time between Sept. 29 and Oct. 15, 2021.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

